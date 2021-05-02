It was with great glee that my classmates recognized their modified senior yearbook photos accompanying the “Not your parents’ senior year” article on the front page of the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, and I wanted to pass this along.

I am a little dubious as to your choices, though, as we were the J.P. McCaskey High School graduating class of 1983! And we are old enough to be grandparents at this point in our lives.

We are all curious as to how the choice to use our pictures was made. It certainly made our day(s)!

J.S. “Woody” Chandler

McCaskey Class of 1983

Lancaster