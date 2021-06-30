Mary Trump titled her 2020 book about her uncle, Donald J. Trump, “Too Much and Never Enough.” Think about the last two words.

However, it’s the book’s subtitle — “How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man” — that I believe is so prophetic and downright frightening.

The nation’s only twice-impeached president continues to promote his lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. The far-right Trumpites are conducting an audit (aka “fraudit”) of November’s election results in Arizona and are planning similar sham audits in other states, including Pennsylvania.

Here’s where I believe that a Republican member of Pennsylvania’s Legislature could put an end to the farce aimed at the Keystone State.

That legislator is state Rep. Frank Ryan of Lebanon County. After the November election, Ryan headed up a group of state lawmakers who claimed there were more votes cast in Pennsylvania than there were voters. That false claim has been debunked by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Trump has used Ryan’s remarks several times in falsely declaring that something shady happened in Pennsylvania. He repeated Ryan’s assertion to the crowd at a rally on Jan. 6, prior to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. And Trump again repeated the phony claim at a Conservative Political Action Conference meeting in February.

I believe that if Ryan would deliver a public statement acknowledging that he misspoke after the election, then Trump’s sycophants would drop their foolish plans for another bogus audit here in Pennsylvania.

Robert Balthaser

Lebanon