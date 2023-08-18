This is in response to the Aug. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Do the crime, then do the time,” which referenced conditions in the Lancaster County Prison.

The writer stated, “If you don’t like the accommodations, don’t commit or be accused of committing the crimes that put you in (there).”

How exactly does one guarantee that he/she will not be accused of committing a crime? Is that really something that is totally within one’s control? False accusations occur more regularly than one might assume.

If someone is determined to accuse another person of a crime — whether it is true or not — then there isn’t much that the accused person can do.

Eric Calcara

Millersville