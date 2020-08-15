Fall is coming: A limerick (letter) Aug 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print In November we hope to confirmYour lack of response to some germ.So we say, “Forty-five,If we’re all still alive, You’ll go down in the books as one-term.”Andrew WintersManor Township Today's Top Stories West Hempfield Township man, veteran, retired pastor Charles Gross' new book offers 'Encouragement' 48 min ago World War II ended 75 years ago. Here's what the celebration looked like in Lancaster County 48 min ago L-L League football 2020: Here is your first look at Section 1 1 hr ago Weis Markets to open beer/wine cafe this fall at Manor Shopping Center 1 hr ago El Mariachi opens Mexican restaurant in downtown Elizabethtown 1 hr ago After breakout freshman season, Penn Manor's Catherine Rabatin is back to defend tennis titles 1 hr ago 2 men charged in providing drugs to Lancaster woman who died from a drug overdose 1 hr ago Theft of pills, DUIs and credit card fraud charges: Lancaster County Police Log: Aug. 15, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Poetry Poem Limerick Donald Trump 2020 Election