A Jan. 31 letter writer (“What evolution doesn’t explain”) made a false choice between faith-based thinking and scientific method.
Speaking of educators who teach evolution (evolutionary biology and cosmology), he wrote, “They seemingly believe everything just happened by itself without any outside force.”
No, they don’t seemingly hold that belief at all and are not (or shouldn’t be) teaching it one way or the other. Scientific method investigates and quantifies happenings (phenomena) in the natural world and goes on to make predictions about what will and what will not happen under certain conditions.
Scientific method asks, “Under what conditions (did the event happen)?” It does not properly ask “Why?” in the sense of “By whose will?”
A science teacher may very well believe in a creator (theism) or even trust in that creator (faith). Or not. But the teacher is teaching neither belief nor unbelief. A teacher is teaching the scientific method of investigation and the current state of scientific knowledge in a particular subject area.
I taught my confirmation students to make this distinction so they would not fall into the trap of imagining they had to choose between science and their faith. That’s a false choice. Public school science teachers are not leading their students away from faith — not if they’re teaching science properly.
Richard E. Sindall
Lititz