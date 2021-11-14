Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s compassionate challenge to faith leaders and others of goodwill to speak out against intolerance, hate and insurrection should not be ignored or left unaddressed (“Lancaster County must denounce white nationalists,” Nov. 7 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed). It is “the cost of discipleship,” to quote German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

I share with Rabbi Paskoff the belief that there is a moral and social imperative to oppose gatherings like the recent clandestine convention at the historic barn in Lancaster Township owned by Charles Bausman.

Such movements poison the body politic. I too am befuddled by the unwillingness of some local pastors to apply theological training to the social and political realities of our day. Political violence in word or deed contradicts the biblical injunction to love your neighbor.

The U.S. Constitution makes the claim to equal protection under the law. Like the nation itself, Lancaster has a long history of “othering” and anti-government dissent premised of a peculiar notion of freedom.

In my own faith tradition there is a connection between the spiritual and the social, and there is the added responsibility to “do the Word.” It is in the “doing” that faith becomes more meaningful in these troubled times. Silence is no substitute for discipleship, whatever the cost.

Dennis B. Downey

Manheim Township