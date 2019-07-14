Rabbi Jack Paskoff’s May 26 Sunday LNP column, “Honoring women’s right to dignity and their right to choose,’’ was disturbing. He said, “I stand for the dignity of women. I stand for the health of women. I stand for justice. And so I stand for choice.’’
A lot of desperate young women get an abortion because they feel they have “no choice.’’ Often, these vulnerable women are abandoned by the would-be fathers. They’re pressured to abort their unborn child by family members or a boyfriend. This is tragic.
Rabbi Moshe Feinstein and Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik wrote that abortion constitutes murder.
Psalm 127:3 states that “children are a blessing from the Lord. The fruit of the womb is a reward.’’ Sadly, some abortion advocates believe preborn infants are disposable. They chant, “my body, my choice!’’ But they ignore the fact that unborn children have a right to “control their own tiny bodies.’’ Geneticists have confirmed that in a pregnancy, there are two different blood types, heartbeats and brain wave patterns.
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone asserted, “The most basic principles of biology maintain that an organism is the same entity at every state of its development.’’ He pointed out that “a human being is a human being ... whether in the womb or outside it.’’
In a truly just and civilized society, human life is defended and valued from conception until natural death. Reproductive rights shouldn’t be used as an excuse to destroy innocent unborn children.
JoAnn L. Fuir
Paradise Township