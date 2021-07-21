Last year, my wife Tish was released from the hospital after a 56-day battle with COVID-19. Eighteen of those days were spent in the intensive care unit.

She pulled through and from all reports we experienced a medical miracle. We thank God for the excellent medical treatment she received. We don’t take it lightly, knowing others lost loved ones during the pandemic. And we wouldn’t want anyone to go through what we experienced.

I believe God has blessed humanity with reason and skill. He has given medical science the tools to better the human family.

We knew how important the vaccine rollout was. God has used his people to keep the human family safe. What a relief when we joined others for our second vaccination shots!

It is an act of love to ask a loved one to be vaccinated. Trust credible sources. Put misinformation and politics aside.

In the 19th century, women met childbirth with fear. Too often, maternity led to the terror known as childbirth fever. The death rate was astoundingly high.

Germ theory was decades away. Thus, physicians went from birth to birth without washing their hands — sepsis being the result. The understanding developed that surgical hygiene saved lives. New voices said, “Wash your hands!” There was pushback. One physician said, “Doctors are gentlemen and a gentleman’s hands are clean.”

Denial is not just a river in Egypt.

Will denial continue during today’s health crisis? COVID-19 is not going away. Or will science win?

When Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine in the 1950s, he said, “It is safe, and you can’t get safer than safe!” May we apply these words to today’s vaccines.

John Kelly

West Lampeter Township