President Donald Trump is unpolished, abrasive and often offensive. That is because he is not a politician.

I thought Americans were tired of politicians! Politicians speak eloquently, yet accomplish little. Trump is not like that; he has gotten so much done — in spite of endless attacks. The media has seemingly pulled out all the stops to take him down, because he is messing with the agenda of the establishment.

In my view, if the media had fairly reported on what Trump has done for our country, he would be winning in a landslide.

Politicians can look you square in the eyes, smile and lie with confidence.

For example, in the Oct. 15 town hall, Joe Biden lied and claimed that Trump specifically told people to “inject bleach in your arm.” Biden followed that with, “He actually said these things.” The truth can be found in the transcripts of Trump’s April 23 news conference.

Biden also said that a boilermakers union endorsed him. It did not.

Biden criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, yet his plan seemingly mirrors what Trump has already done.

In a July 16 briefing, Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s press secretary, stated that “science should not stand in the way” of opening schools. These seven words were taken out of context — read the whole transcript — and used by journalists to claim that Trump doesn’t care about science. Dr. Anthony Fauci has said multiple times that Trump followed his recommendations.

We must educate ourselves. If we are too lazy to check out the facts, we deserve to lose our freedoms.

Lori Longenecker

Mount Joy Township