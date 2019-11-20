You, as president, are about to sign over $400 million to help defend a corruptly governed country whose new leader is expected to introduce reforms. Previous, inadequate “military aid” to his country failed to deter or prevent invasion by an avaricious neighbor — Russia.
Is it now wise to dispense $400 million without making an effort to be sure that the new aid be used properly — as intended?
No intelligent person would do otherwise. Yet no impeachment hearing testimony has touched on these basic management issues. Are we supposed to assume that efforts to ensure proper use of our foreign aid are irrelevant? That knowing how past corruption was addressed can only be for a political purpose? When, in fact, the White House has a duty (1) to see that corruption in our own government is not being tolerated, and (2) to ensure that all foreign aid given will be properly used.
Instead, after weeks of news leaks and impeachment drama, discussions appear to remain ignorant of the duty of the executive branch to enforce the law. Instead, many assume President Donald Trump’s motives to be self-serving, while diverting attention from the previous highly questionable international activities of Biden & Co. (And Congress is on Thanksgiving recess the last week of November, to be followed by overdue deliberation on budget and trade agreement bills — thus safely delaying any discussions involving Biden “quid pro quos” to end a “do-nothing” legislative year.)
If ever we are able to hear all of the truth, will there be a winner?
Grant Hansel
East Hempfield Township