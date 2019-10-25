Craig Stedman and his family were our neighbors for four years while we lived in Manheim Township. He has been a wonderful neighbor and family man. He has served Lancaster County with honesty and integrity for many, many years. Lancaster County should be very grateful having Stedman serving as its district attorney, which is a very very difficult and stressful position.
I know he would use his fair-minded and professional experience in the judge position, as he has done as district attorney. It is very hard these days to find a person with the honesty, integrity and commitment that Stedman displayed over the years serving Lancaster County as its district attorney.
He would make a fine judge.
Peter Gianoukas
Wake Forest, North Carolina