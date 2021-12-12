Are you wondering why six school districts have sued the state of Pennsylvania over school funding? It’s no mystery to parents from the School District of Lancaster who have dealt with missing resources for years.

The need that stands out to me is for more teachers of English-language learners. Almost 20% of the district’s students are learning English. I’ve tutored several refugee students over the past few years and their English-language teachers did a herculean job teaching them English. But the students still could not understand the teacher in their social studies, math and science classes because there is no money to hire teachers to co-teach English-language learners in the regular classes. The students are eager to learn and work hard, but without more assistance, it just doesn’t work.

I believe it’s slanderous toward conscientious school board members to say that school districts will waste fair-funding money. States that have been forced by the courts to increase funding have seen an increase in graduation rates and income for graduates, plus a decrease in the incidence of adult poverty.

After New Jersey was forced to provide additional funding to its poorest districts, 20% of the “achievement gap” between poor and wealthy school districts disappeared — while this gap was increasing substantially in Pennsylvania. Money makes a difference.

Listen to the witnesses testify during this trial and then contact your state representatives. Tell them we need funding that is adequate and equitable.

Beth Reeves

Lancaster Township