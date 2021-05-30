In grade school, we started each morning by pledging allegiance to the flag and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Unfortunately, I believe that our state legislators are disregarding “justice for all” when they allocate funding for public schools. School districts with the highest per-student allocation tend to be whiter and wealthier, while areas of low income or more people of color tend to receive the lowest amount of state funding per pupil.

We must correct this injustice.

To address this discrimination, the Pennsylvania General Assembly enacted a student-weighted fair funding formula (Act 35 of 2016). However, they use this formula for only a small portion of the state education money. To correct the existing inequity, 100% of the state education funding must follow the fair funding formula.

The inequity in per-student funding is a moral matter of justice, not a partisan issue. All students —regardless of race or income level — deserve a quality education.

Please contact your state senator and representative and ask them to support 100% fair funding. We will all fare better when there is educational justice for all.

Leon Weber

Manheim Township