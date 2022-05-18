In his 1972 memoir “The Water is Wide,” Pat Conroy writes of facing inequity in state education financing. Conroy’s advice to his policymakers holds true today: “Think about children. People. Human beings. Feel for once that education is about people — not figures.”

Pennsylvania has one of the nation’s largest gaps in education funding between wealthy and poor school districts. This leads to some students getting an excellent education, while other students are deeply shortchanged with oversized classes, fewer social workers and librarians, old textbooks and outdated (or entirely absent) science and technology equipment.

The reason for this is that much of the school budget is based on local property taxes. In 2016, the state legislators realized this was wrong and wisely came up with the Fair Funding Formula. Just when they were ready to implement it, there was some concern that led to a compromise so that only new monies (yearly increases) were run through the new formula. This has not been effective. The discrepancies between school districts are getting wider and wider.

There is good news right now! The state has a surplus of funds, and Gov. Tom Wolf proposes to add $1.25 billion to basic education funding. This would bring the total going through the Fair Funding Formula to more than $2 billion, or 26.5% of state funding. This is a wonderful opportunity for our schools. Contact your state lawmakers now and encourage them to support the governor’s proposed education budget.

Marty Kelley

Lancaster