I am writing to ask for your help to turn around the unfair way we fund public education in Pennsylvania. Our legislators currently are facing a lawsuit to hold them accountable for perpetuating a strong systemic racial bias in how they fund our public education. The 2014 lawsuit comes to trial in mid-November and alleges that Pennsylvania does not provide a “thorough and efficient” education for all students, as required by the state constitution.

It doesn’t take long when you examine the numbers to clearly see the inequity. About 80% of Black and Latino students in Pennsylvania attend schools that are underfunded, based on the fair funding formula that was enacted in 2016 but not fully implemented.

“None of us are OK until all of us are OK” — this is a philosophic and moral imperative. And it’s practical. Our children are very bright. They know when they are being privileged and when they are being discriminated against.

Our legislators need to understand that 100% fair funding of our educational system is an essential investment in our community, our future workforce and our economy as a whole.

The General Assembly needs to change the law to distribute 100% of state education funding through the fair funding formula and to provide adequate resources to every district. I plan to contact state Sen. Scott Martin and state Rep. Keith Greiner, who represent me, and urge them to correct this situation. You may want to write to your representatives.

Michael Gobel

West Lampeter Township