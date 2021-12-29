As the state Commonwealth Court trial challenging Pennsylvania’s school-funding system continues, exposing the inequity of public school funding in our state, let’s remember that it doesn’t have to be this way.

Our state legislators have the power to act today to fairly fund our schools through the formula they enacted in 2016.

Why does state Sen. Scott Martin, the state Senate Education Committee chair, seemingly refuse to shepherd legislation to help fully fund these schools? Where is his leadership on this issue? Seven out of the eight school districts that he represents are currently underfunded (Lancaster, Conestoga Valley, Manheim Township, Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor and Octorara).

Why is Martin seemingly OK with sitting back and letting that happen? Every school year that passes without adequate funding hurts our children and our community.

Please contact your state representatives and let them know our schools must be fairly funded — today.

Leslie McCarthy

Manheim Township