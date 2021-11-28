After the state Legislature ignored public opinion and refused to pass a law to change how Pennsylvania did redistricting, Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, grass-roots group, focused on creating fair, nonpartisan, compact maps. Its top priorities were minimizing splitting municipal boundaries, compactness and recognizing communities of interest.

Its proposed state Senate map brings together the city and all of its surrounding suburban communities into one compact central Lancaster County district. The new district would be the most politically competitive Senate district in the state, accurately reflecting the equal partisan divide among the 14 central Lancaster County municipalities. Perfect!

The proposed state House map keeps both Hempfields intact in the same district; consolidates Lancaster Township from the current inexcusable four different legislative districts to two; removes Millersville from rural District 100 (a clear example of gerrymandering) and joins it in the same district as fellow college community Franklin & Marshall; and moves six northwestern Lancaster city precincts into District 97, leaving District 96 as a minority/majority district, which provides an opportunity to increase the grossly underrepresented Hispanic community in Harrisburg.

We have an opportunity to end disgraceful partisan gerrymandered maps and draw maps based on geography and communities of interest — instead of raw political power!

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township