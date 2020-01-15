“M is for the million things she gave me” (from the old song “M-O-T-H-E-R”).
DT is for Donald Trump and the dozens of things he took away, like honesty, integrity, respectability and accountability.
D is for diversion — spreading falsehoods with his tweets.
O is for Oval Office — with so many within his Cabinet accused of wrongdoing.
N is for never admitting you’re wrong or sorry.
A is for always attacking others personally, with name-calling.
L is for lies — changing the truth and calling it fact.
D is for denying subpoenas, calling it all a witch hunt.
T is for taxes — federal taxes, never revealed.
R is for regarding Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as his best friends and ignoring his own intelligence agencies.
U is for undoing the long-standing stability we had with NATO and other nations.
M is for manipulating facts to the delight of his base.
P is for pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.
Donald Trump — his name spells it all. They say actions speak louder than words. Trump’s actions were to halt legislated funds for Ukraine until it investigated Biden.
Trump’s words were “no quid pro quo,” knowing it’s an impeachable offense.
Nancy Pelosi says she prays for Trump; I will join her. Pride always goes before the fall.
Joseph Grossman
Adamstown