Yes, it’s supposed to be the United States Postal Service, but that’s not what it seems to provide anymore.

I read with interest the Dec. 15 front-page article about mail delays and failure to pick up mail in a timely manner (“Failing to deliver”).

I was told by my local postmaster that they are paid to deliver mail, and that there is no requirement for them to pick mail up anymore from homes — if they do, it’s only at mail carriers’ discretion and done as a courtesy.

On Dec. 14, I received mail that was dated Nov. 11. I also got a quarterly magazine that was supposed to be delivered in early November and had numerous ad listings for shows and events that were held weeks ago.

I do not know how many millions are spent on all the TV ads (propaganda) telling of the U.S. Postal Service’s great service. They are only wasting money when it could be used to actually practice what they preach!

I find it amusing that they can’t deliver mail daily, yet for several weeks I have see Postal Service trucks going around on Sundays — and I’m sure the drivers are on overtime.

And why, if we have a large distribution center in Lancaster, does mail that I send to someone in my hometown travel to Lancaster, then to Harrisburg, then back to Lancaster, then to Quarryville? What a waste of time and resources — not to mention the fuel used to do it.

If the Postal Service were an actual business, it would have filed for bankruptcy a long time ago and closed its doors.

Russel Long

Quarryville