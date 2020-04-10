Why can’t we keep the novel coronavirus out of nursing homes?

It’s appalling to hear how many cases of COVID-19 are being discovered in nursing homes. From the beginning we knew this virus posed a larger health risk to the elderly. We also knew how difficult it would be to prevent its spread once inside a nursing home because of the high density of vulnerable people and the constant movement of caretakers among them.

While most nursing homes have augmented their security measures, in my opinion they have not done enough. I see this as a failure of the trained medical personnel associated with these places, who have some knowledge of infectious disease mechanics; of the nursing home staff, who might fail to perceive the necessity of self-quarantine outside the workplace; and the failure of our governors to save hundreds, possibly thousands, of lives by developing and implementing protocols to seal off nursing homes as COVID-19 advanced.

It’s a tragedy that our approach to curbing this pandemic, while preventing infection in many who have little to fear from COVID-19, has not successfully protected those who are at a highest risk of losing their lives.

Dan Bleecker

Akron