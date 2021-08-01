Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for publishing Tom Lisi’s July 25 article about the 2005 sale of the county-owned Conestoga View nursing facility, headlined “County locked out of role in operations.”

Politicians do well when they understand that all politics are local. Politicians also get into deep trouble when they allow their political ideology to drive decisions that do not serve their constituents’ interests.

A case in point: Republican dogma suggests that private enterprise does better than the government. Thus, I believe the Republican-led Lancaster County Board of Commissioners risked much by agreeing to sell Conestoga View and then seemingly ignoring the conditions they set. Why? Because presumably the private sector does this better?

They totally dropped the ball here!

Republican County Commissioner Chairman Josh Parsons stated as much, saying he was “not aware of the county having any role in (the nursing home) since the sale many years ago before I was on the board.”

How hollow does it sound now to suggest that private enterprise will do so much a better job at running the former county nursing home and that there is no role for county government in the matter? Shame!

Dominic Castaldi

Mount Joy