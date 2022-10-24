Congressman Lloyd Smucker, I think you have forgotten who your employer is!

It is very evident to me, a resident of the 11th Congressional District, that you think you are the employer and we are your humble servants. That may have happened because we don’t hold your “feet to the fire.” Instead, we seem to keep quiet, continue to pay your exorbitant salary and perks and don’t demand better representation from you.

I give you a failing grade as my representative in Congress. Why? I’ll list just a few of my reasons:

1. In my view, you broke your oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States when you voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 certified electoral votes for fairly elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You were part of a group that almost destroyed our democracy!

2. You have voted against many bills that I believe would have been very beneficial for many voters. Those issues include safer gun regulations, fighting climate change, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, education, the high cost of drugs and child care.

3. You don’t hold in-person town hall meetings with question-and-answer periods. Because the 11th Congressional District has always been so heavily Republican, your job is seemingly secure. (Or so you think!)

4. I believe that big-money interests control your decisions and write the scripts for you.

5. I have tried to call your office and write letters to you about my concerns. I have never received one personal response!

I believe that we need term limits for members of Congress. I will be voting for Bob Hollister for Congress on Nov. 8. Please join me in trying to make our district a better place to live.

Joyce W. Bohn

Manheim Township