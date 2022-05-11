I am writing to encourage you to vote for Lu Ann Fahndrich as representative for the 98th Legislative District in the May 17 primary.

I introduced her to the human resources department in Harrisburg 15 years ago. She has done a great job serving the commonwealth ever since. She was the office manager for a lawmaker from Delaware County until he retired. Since then, she has been administrative assistant for state House Speaker Bryan Cutler.

Lu Ann Fahndrich has the tenacity, wisdom and experience to be a wonderful Pennsylvania state representative.

Art Hershey

Retired state representative

Cochranville, Chester County