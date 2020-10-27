In a recent Franklin & Marshall poll, President Donald Trump was given favorable ratings in reference to the economy. I’m a bit confused by this result, because it doesn’t seem to be based on the facts. The fact of the matter is that the president inherited an economy on the mend from the Obama administration and, to his credit, it continued to grow.

But it’s important to acknowledge that the president did not create the good numbers. Rather, he simply continued to encourage growth that was already taking place. Due to Trump’s reluctance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy — which many praise him for — began to suffer tremendously. We now know for a fact that he knew the threat posed by this virus as far back as February. And yet he referred to it as the Democrats’ “new hoax” and said the summer would make the virus disappear “like a miracle.”

The resulting unemployment numbers are comparable only to the Great Depression. The 1933 unemployment rate hit approximately 25%, and this failed approach to the pandemic brought the national unemployment rate to nearly 15% in April.

So I am left confused by those who continue to praise Trump for the economy. The facts don’t match the enthusiasm.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster