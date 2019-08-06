I am responding to yet another letter on climate change. This one was published Aug. 1, and the writer ends his letter (“Climate has always been changing”) with the sentence: “Let’s assemble 10 people who are scientifically qualified from each side of this discussion and have them debate the facts about climate change.”
“Debate the facts” is an oxymoron. A fact is a fact; it’s not open to debate. One might debate the cause of the fact, or argue about the possible extrapolations of the facts, but one can’t “debate” facts.
That’s like saying of the 100 people who know you, 95 say you have blue eyes and five say you have brown eyes, so let’s put five of each group into a room and we will decide based on who argues the loudest and longest. Meanwhile, the color of your eyes is plain for all to see.
Of course climate change happens routinely in the Earth’s lifespan. The speed at which it is now happening without a cataclysmic event such as a meteor strike to trigger it is unprecedented.
There is a theory (not a fact, but evidenced by geological data) that we are in the Earth’s sixth major climate change. Each of the previous five resulted in the mass extinction of many species. The issues are whether we can survive the current change if we do nothing differently, and what will our social and economic structures look like if we do? Those are questions worth brainstorming.
Doris Russ
West Hempfield Township