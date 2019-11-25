We all are grateful that writers of the Nov. 14 letters “Angry at attacks on Democrats” and “Surprised at Trump support” pointed out Democratic Party benefits and President Donald Trump’s evils. One praises House leader Nancy Pelosi. Is this praise for hypodermic needles and human feces-littering streets of her San Francisco hometown? Perhaps it’s her mastery of government, as displayed Nov. 14 on CNN: “If the president has something that’s exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known.” Delightful! A leading Democrat now states that one must prove one’s innocence? “Innocent until proven guilty” is so ... difficult?
The writers also decry separating migrant children from their parents. Certainly the U.S. should cease methods used prior to 2017; we should take down chain-link fences installed during those earlier years, so that single men are free to mingle with (and prey on?) relatively defenseless women and children. Of course, Trump oversaw 256,085 deportations in 2018, while Barack Obama oversaw 409,849 in 2012. But we can’t let facts influence our beliefs, can we?
One writer states tax cuts benefited the richest 1%. That 1% surely includes the middle class, whose median household income (according to Census Bureau data) rose from about $61,000 in January 2017 to about $66,000 in August 2019, an increase of about $5,000; the same source cited an $1,100 increase in seven years under the previous administration, all figures in 2019 dollars. Less than one-fourth the increase in four times more months.
Please, let’s use facts.
Robert K. Wismer
Millersville