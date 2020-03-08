After reading the Feb. 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The insanity of Trump’s critics,” I was reminded of what John Adams famously argued: “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts.”
Not only “the leftist media echo chamber,” but officials at the Pentagon were aghast at President Donald Trump’s precipitate decision to assassinate Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani. If we accept without questioning what we hear from the Trump administration, and Fox News, consistently reliable purveyors of pernicious disinformation, we are indeed in serious trouble.
A Feb. 7 New York Times article (“Iraqis say ISIS, not a Tehran-backed militia, may have attacked base”) reports that Iraqi military officials working alongside American troops believe that the Dec. 27 rocket attack — launched from an area hostile to Hezbollah — on Iraq’s K1 military base was carried out by the Islamic State group, not Hezbollah, as claimed by the Trump administration. (That rocket attack set in motion the chain of events that led to Soleimani’s assassination and was used to provide justification for it.)
“Trump insanity”? It is utter insanity that Trump could unashamedly, with the entire world watching, award the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the award given to Elie Wiesel and Rosa Parks — to the shallow, petty, bigoted, homophobic blowhard, prattler and Trump muse Rush Limbaugh.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently asserted, “A wind of madness is sweeping the globe.”
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster