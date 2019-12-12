In a recent Pew Research Center poll, 43% of Republicans agree that “presidents could operate more effectively if they did not have to worry about Congress and the courts,” while 82% of Democrats say it would be too risky to give presidents more power.
Wow! I wonder what a poll in Russia would say?
Since Fox “news” is the most watched cable news channel, it is no wonder facts and truth no longer matter. As just one of many examples, Sean Hannity, among other far-right pundits, declared unemployment went up under President Barack Obama (67% of Republicans believe that), when in fact it fell steadily after Obama helped reverse the worst recession since the Great Depression.
Ulysses S. Grant issued the following warning after the Civil War: “If we are to have another contest in the future of our national existence, I predict that the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side — and superstition, ambition and ignorance on the other.”
We have always been a people with disagreements about policies, but when facts and truth are subverted and minds are locked into lies and distortions, our freedom and way of life can be taken from us. Just look at Germany less than a century ago or present-day Russia, which was sputtering toward democracy until Vladimir Putin came to power.
Fred Albright
Lancaster