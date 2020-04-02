In the March 26 LNP | LancasterOnline, a letter writer (“Angered by Dems’ stimulus priorities”) chided Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party for originally proposing $35 million in “her” stimulus to benefit the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (It eventually received $25 million.)

I assume that the reader is ignorant of the fact that both the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts are federal entities that survive on a combination of ticket sales and federal appropriations. Both have been repeatedly threatened with defunding in President Donald Trump’s budget proposals and both received bipartisan support for the capital to remain solvent through this economic crisis so they can again welcome members of all political parties to their performances and activities.

Mike Hudick

Rapho Township