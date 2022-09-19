In response to the critical letters about electric vehicles, I would like to present a few facts to counter some misinformation.

Cost: According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of a new car in July was $48,182. The cost of a new standard Tesla Model 3 is $46,990, and the 2023 Chevy Bolt starting price is $25,600.

Range: A Tesla Model S gets 405 miles on a full charge, while a 2023 Chevy Bolt gets 259 miles.

Charging stations: Over 50 “supercharger” stations are available between here and Florida. Fast-charging stations are important for a trip, but most charging is done overnight at home.

Charging times and cost: The aforementioned trip requires stopping five times to charge. For four times at superchargers, the average charging time in 20 minutes. A free fifth charge overnight at a hotel is possible. In this scenario, the electricity cost for the trip is $63.

Cost of home charger: The charger is in the car, not your home. You can charge at home from a 110-volt outlet, which provides about a five-mile range increase per hour of charging.

Life of battery: The electric battery has a warranty of eight years or 120,000 miles on some cars.

On the “waste” of tax dollars: The tax incentives from federal and state governments are needed to encourage people to buy electric vehicles. Under the same idea, tax deductions are often given for the purchase of new and more efficient windows or a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in your home.

Technology and American ingenuity will resolve today’s issues, but the most difficult issue will be the same as it was when we had to convince people to replace their horse-and-buggy with a motor vehicle.

Orie Good

Denver