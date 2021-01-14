Kudos to LNP | LancasterOnline for the fact-check on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s Jan. 7 speech to Congress (“Analyzing Smucker’s objection to Pa. votes,” Jan. 8).

Smucker objected to Pennsylvania’s slate of presidential electors. While purporting to raise important concerns about the election in Pennsylvania, in reality he promoted unfounded claims of malfeasance (as the LNP | LancasterOnline article demonstrates).

While I believe that President Donald Trump’s inflammatory speech at his Jan. 6 rally directly incited the violent riot and attack on the U.S. Capitol, Smucker bears indirect responsibility — together with the other Republican U.S. representatives from Pennsylvania —for repeating false claims regarding the election and for voting to oppose the certified election results.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey were the only Republicans from Pennsylvania who voted to accept the state’s electoral results.

I believe the false narrative of massive voter fraud has a strategic purpose: to continue fomenting serious doubts about our electoral system. These manufactured doubts are then used as justification for so-called election security measures, which would suppress many votes by placing onerous requirements on voters.

In numerous elections over the years, Republicans have benefited from low voter turnout. Logically, it’s in their interest to suppress as many votes as possible through draconian measures, such as the attempt in 2012 by the Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature to require all voters to show a photo ID at the polls — one of the most restrictive voting laws in the entire nation. Thank goodness this law was overturned in 2014 by the Commonwealth Court on constitutional grounds.

We must keep alert and prevent any attempt to restrict our voting rights.

Daniel Erdman

Lancaster