In 1962, Rachel Carson published a book called “Silent Spring.” It was a seminal work that almost singlehandedly began the environmental movement. Beginning with the effects of pesticides, she asked important questions that opened a new chapter in the science of ecology, a science that has enriched our understanding of the relationships among almost everything that is.

In the last few months, another important “book” is being written that might also be given the title of “Silent Spring.” It is the silence of social distancing, closed schools, businesses and stay-at-home orders. Not to be morose, but another very real silence is that of death itself.

We learned much from Carson’s book and especially the scientific and ethical movements that followed. I have a great hope that our own “silent spring” will bring home to us how much we are all connected to, and responsible for, each other. A great deal of good can come from this, but it is, in no sense, guaranteed.

For several years, our country has been teetering on the brink of a terrible decision. Now, faced with a common crisis, this too is feeding our antagonisms. There is hatred on both sides and that terrible choice looms again.

It is an age-old choice. It reminds me of the quotation embedded high on a granite wall in the Hall of Remembrance of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.: “I place before you life and death, blessing and curse ...”

Dennis McMahon

Manheim Township