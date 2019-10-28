In the beginning, just as today, man was conflicted by hardship, sorrow, death and perceived evil. He thought it was unfair and couldn’t figure out why man had to endure such inflictions, so he made up a why: God’s will.
It goes to show you that it’s not below man to make stuff up, especially when there isn’t enough information available to determine the truth. Even when there is enough information to determine the truth, there are those who will try to get us not to believe it.
With our next presidential election fast approaching, we’re about to experience a whole bunch of lies, misinformation and misdirection, and both major political parties will participate.
And Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg will be facilitating that hate, interference and fake news with his greed for more profits. He’s hoping voters will confuse politics with his idea of free speech. He knows there will be lies galore, and his Facebook, with more than 2 billion monthly users, will not interfere.
And he ought to be in jail, today.
Ben Thompson Jr.
Lebanon