This is in response to the Sept. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Better parenting needed in the US.”

Nationally, homelessness decreased almost every year between 2007 and 2016, but has increased every year since. Did our parenting practices improve from 2007 to 2016? Have they gotten worse in the past seven years?

Would it be accurate to say that places with the highest rates of homelessness — like Los Angeles, San Francisco or New York City — have worse parenting practices than places with lower rates?

When we see racial disparities in who experiences homelessness and persistent racial wealth gaps across the nation, should we assume that’s because families of color do not have parents who are as strong as those in white families?

Or might it be that the lack of access to affordable housing and good-paying jobs — not insufficiently strict parenting — is what drives high rates of poverty and homelessness? Might those cities have the highest homelessness rates because they’re also the places with the most acute housing crises? Might racial wealth gaps be attributable not to differences in how people of different races parent, but to differences in how people of different races can access resources?

Framing homelessness and poverty as individual moral failings helps us sleep better at night, because it makes them someone else’s fault — absolving us of responsibility to do anything about them. But nothing is further from the truth. Let’s get behind systemic solutions to poverty and homelessness that prioritize access to affordable housing, living wages for all work and equitable resource distribution that addresses historical and ongoing discrimination.

Ben Cattell Noll

Lancaster