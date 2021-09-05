As COVID-19 is again winning by killing more Americans, the Aug. 15 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial (“Mask facts”) stated, “Please do your homework.” We must listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics and have universal masking in schools.

On Aug. 16, the journal JAMA Pediatrics stated that children from birth to 8 years of age are more likely to spread COVID-19 infection to other members of their households, compared with older children. With this new scientific research, why would we not want to mask children in school?

School District of Lancaster, Manheim Township and Columbia Borough did the right thing for their communities by mandating masking in schools, prior to Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide order last week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has stated that all staff, teachers and children in schools should be universally masked, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating.

I personally sent emails in August to all of the school board members and the superintendent of Penn Manor School District recommending the above, but not one answered my note.

We all want this pandemic to be in our past. We all want to resume normal pre-pandemic lives. But, at least at this time, we can’t do that without risking lives. Some among us can’t be immunized due to medical issues. Children under 12 have no COVID-19 immunizations approved for them yet.

Lancaster County is a “high risk” area of Pennsylvania for COVID-19. We need these mask mandates to help lessen the chance of more death and sickness.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township