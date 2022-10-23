I read “Smucker could see clout grow” in the Oct. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline. The article seems to imply that our congressman is the best that money can buy. In Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District, the numbers are staggering!

According to LNP | LancasterOnline, the Smucker campaign reported raising and spending nearly $1.1 million during the current Congress. His campaign had enough to send a $400,000 donation to the National Republican Campaign Committee. I find this quite troubling, if it’s used to elect more representatives like him.

But there’s more. A political action committee managed by Lloyd Smucker, JAM PAC, raised $178,400, and the separate Smucker Victory Committee has raised about $735,000 since 2021.

Given these eye-popping numbers, it’s certainly understandable to me why the congressman doesn’t hold in-person town hall meetings with constituents. With all this money, why should he bother spending time with us?

Bob Hollister seems to be meeting constituents all over the county and district, while spending but a fraction of the funds that the incumbent is spending! It sure seems as if Hollister is much better at representing us — and doing it the more conservative Lancaster County way!

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy