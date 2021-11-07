I believe that Republican Party extremists are trying and seem to be succeeding in turning this country into an autocracy, with former President Donald Trump as the autocrat in charge. He is, in my view, quite simply the most ignorant, most selfish and most unsympathetic person to ever “serve” in Washington, D.C.

The Democrats under President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer lack the courage to turn up the legal heat on the insurrectionists of Jan. 6 and the white supremacist groups that support them.

We are afraid of the arrogant anti-democracy Republicans and ashamed of the timid, incompetent Democrats. Where are the people we need who will go to Washington, D.C., to work for the common good? Where are the people who sincerely want to “serve” us instead of “rule” us?

Trump and his blind, dumb followers frighten me to the point that I will, unhappily, vote Democratic as the lesser of the two evils.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown