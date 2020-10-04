My son is a U.S. Forest Service ranger in Oregon. The drought, heat and fires there have created scenarios unseen in the past century. Up to 10% of the population in Oregon was warned they might have to evacuate their homes.

A new study at Resilience.org states that rising global temperatures might cause more deaths than all infectious diseases combined. The economic costs will be worldwide.

Although it will be more intense in other parts of the world, rising temperatures are still a concern here. For example, look at our farm workers. Besides the heat, they have great exposure to pesticides. Ever try wearing pesticide-protective clothing in increasing heat?

There are an estimated 2.4 million farm workers who perform about two-thirds of agricultural labor across the nation. They are crucial to what we eat.

Cities are becoming climate death traps known as urban heat islands. This summer was the hottest in Lancaster ever recorded. In Siberia and Alaska, the permafrost is melting and emitting methane in large amounts into the atmosphere, which will further increase climate change.

Climate change is making all of this more difficult and dangerous. It is making heat waves longer, hotter and more deadly.

Scientists estimate that 80% of record-breaking temperatures would not have occurred without human-caused warming due to greenhouse-gas emissions.

The COVID-19 pandemic complicates the extreme heat issues. We can only adapt so much.

Let’s come together soon to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and fossil fuel use.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township