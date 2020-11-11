Lancaster’s Extraordinary Give, on Nov. 20, is almost upon us! This year, it’s especially vital that you and I step up with vigor and generosity.

Donations to nonprofits have plummeted in 2020, so now we have an opportunity to make up those deficits. My wife and I always enjoy this day, with its exciting events and the chance to support the causes we most appreciate.

This year we will increase the number of good causes we give to and increase our total giving, as well. We love Lancaster and the generous people here. Yet there are still so many struggling, hurting or coming up short of the life they seek for themselves and their families.

Thank you Extraordinary Give for providing the vehicle that allows those of us who have been blessed to channel our generosity into hope, help and healing!

Jerry Lee Miller

Manheim Township