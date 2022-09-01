I was totally blown away when I read that the Lancaster County Community Foundation made clear that the advancement of sexual orientation and gender identity issues is now a priority for the Extraordinary Give, and that it is essentially placing a spotlight on organizations that cannot in good conscience advance that agenda (“Rule added to be in event,” Aug. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am not sure what placing a spotlight on these organizations means, but I believe that many Christian organizations, including churches, will have a challenging time advancing this agenda.

Of course, the Lancaster County Community Foundation can provide a vehicle for distributing funds — or not — to any organization as it sees fit. I choose not to participate with the foundation.

I call on the religious community to form its own nonprofit organization to gather funds for all those religious organizations that may lose funding by taking a stand against the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s Extraordinary Give agenda. I am willing and available to help plan and create such an organization.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township