Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for publishing the Lancaster County Community Foundation’s 2022 ExtraGive fundraising campaign results.

The organization should be commended for requiring nonprofits participating in the ExtraGive to submit a nondiscrimination policy “that reflects their organizational values.”

In my view, nonprofits that discriminate and that chose not to be involved in this ethos of inclusivity can raise funds privately from their supporters. They are free to do so. The greater community benefits from this transparency.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

Cumberland County