This is a copy of an email I sent to the Lancaster County Community Foundation:

“The (ExtraGive) was an annual highlight for me. I have several organizations I give to each year. I love seeing the generosity of my local community on this day. Many people in my community giving to causes they have passion for.

“I carefully chose the organizations I support, with little change each year. I see my friends and neighbors contributing to organizations that I like but do not have funds to support, and together we make Lancaster County a better place.

“I was dismayed to learn of your Non-Discrimination ... and Anti-Hate policies. With the conservative community you are part of, many felt targeted and some pulled out of the ExtraGive this year.

“I feel this policy further divided our community and did not assist with the healing that is possible for diverse groups of people. I am conservative in my politics, but very liberal in my interpretation of faith and commit myself to dialogue with others who do not have the same political ideology and faith perspective as I do.

“I cherished the day of ExtraGive because it was for all. I fear your policies will further divide our generous community and I will need to decide if next year I give (directly) to the organizations I support or whether I stay involved in this community-wide effort.”

Jean Buchen

East Lampeter Township