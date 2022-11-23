This is in response to the Nov. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Better focus,” which discussed the ExtraGive’s focus on a more welcoming, inclusive community.

First of all, if you look at history, it was Christians who often were the ones who were giving and helping in times of need. Now ExtraGive organizers are seemingly telling us that if we don’t believe what they believe, we could be ostracized and essentially banned from participating in ExtraGive. Talk about not being welcoming and inclusive.

The Scriptures, as I read them, are very, very clear on matters of homosexuality, etc. I will let you look them up on your own. If there are some churches that disagree, that does not make them correct. Nor does it make us evil.

Frankly, I congratulate the organizations that bowed out of ExtraGive. It took moral courage and probably cost them financially.

Evil things that we have not seen in our lifetimes are happening now in our country. Please do not be party to them. Whenever the government or organizations try to dictate to us what to believe, we are heading for trouble. Thanks for listening.

Mitch Hart

Lancaster