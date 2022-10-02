The season of giving is almost here, which means, for our nonprofit organization and many others within Lancaster County, that it is a time to ramp up our activities and our energy in anticipation of the ExtraGive event!

The Lancaster County Community Foundation’s website states, “ExtraGive has generated support and awareness for hundreds of organizations and inspired tens of thousands of individuals to celebrate giving in our community”

This event has been in existence for 10 years and has raised more than $82 million, which has impacted hundreds of nonprofit organizations. Thousands of individuals were educated about these organizations’ missions, which raised awareness and built new connections — and hopefully led to new relationships.

In all of their efforts, the team members leading ExtraGive have demonstrated transparency and conducted themselves with best practices to promote acceptance for all and human kindness within our community. Nondiscrimination statements reflecting these principles are being asked of organizations associated with this event, and this has created some tension within our county.

We write this letter in support of the foundation’s request and want to express our admiration and gratitude for all of the work that it is doing. Helping to create a community for all, educating the community on the many services and activities that are available for people of all ages and backgrounds, and encouraging us to give during this season can result in a stronger community for all. We thank the foundation for this message.

Risa Paskoff

Executive director

Aaron’s Acres