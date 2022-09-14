I applaud the Sept. 7 letter “On FreePA’s stance toward ExtraGive.”

When I read the Aug. 31 article “Participant policy post draws pushback,” regarding the FreePA Lancaster chapter’s position on ExtraGive, I was incensed by the chapter leader’s exclusionary comment.

ExtraGive is a marvelous opportunity to support our community and all of its members, directly or indirectly, by making our community stronger and more inclusive.

How sad that a personal opinion — to which the FreePA speaker has a right — cast such a negative pall over a most significant and generous effort by our greater Lancaster County community.

Keep in mind the adage “judge not, lest ye be judged.”

Alicia Black-Kirby

Penn Township