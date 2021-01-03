I wanted to send a note of gratitude and extend my deep appreciation to the doctors, nurses, medical professionals and staff at Lancaster General Hospital’s seventh-floor COVID-19 ward.

I became very sick before Thanksgiving and received kind and compassionate care after being admitted on Nov. 25. They were there for me in my darkest hours to care for me, and they have the latest medicines available to help you on the road to recovery.

I also want to thank friends and family for the many acts of kindness extended to me and my family —prayers, texts, phone calls, treats, grocery store help, snowblowing the driveway, cards, meals. God loves a cheerful giver! I’m still healing at home, and I’m feeling better day by day.

My family and I will never forget the dedication and sacrifice of the medical staff at Lancaster General Hospital for helping me through the most difficult moments of this monstrous virus.

Ken Crouse

East Lampeter Township