Letters to the editor

I want to extend a very special “thank you” to Izzy, a security employee at Lancaster General Hospital — and to the hospital as well.

On Jan. 24, I realized I had lost a set of keys while making several stops on Jan. 21. After making several rounds searching for them, I was informed of the lost-and-found at the hospital’s admitting office. Izzy had found my keys and turned them in to the office. I was so thankful and offered a reward. However, the staff stated that it was not permitted for them to accept any rewards.

I want to recognize Izzy and Lancaster General Hospital for my peace of mind. Thanks to all of them.

Fred Deisley

Lancaster Township

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags