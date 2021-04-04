I want to extend a very special “thank you” to Izzy, a security employee at Lancaster General Hospital — and to the hospital as well.

On Jan. 24, I realized I had lost a set of keys while making several stops on Jan. 21. After making several rounds searching for them, I was informed of the lost-and-found at the hospital’s admitting office. Izzy had found my keys and turned them in to the office. I was so thankful and offered a reward. However, the staff stated that it was not permitted for them to accept any rewards.

I want to recognize Izzy and Lancaster General Hospital for my peace of mind. Thanks to all of them.

Fred Deisley

Lancaster Township