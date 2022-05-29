On April 24, I had a letter published in Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline in which I lamented the fact that cynical politicians are exploiting the issues surrounding transgender children (“Misplaced focus on transgender kids”).

A response to my letter was printed as a letter in the May 1 edition (“The real issue with transgender athletes”). I want to thank the writer of that response. Although he clearly did not agree with my opinion, he did not feel the need to disparage me or transgender children. He made a reasoned and thoughtful argument.

Although he did not change my mind, as I had not changed his, we both were able to express diverse views in a nonhostile manner. This is what makes our democracy work. We need to be able to express our own opinion and be able to listen to others.

This exchange of ideas must be civil in tone and respectful of one another’s different backgrounds and experiences. As a natural extension of that civility and respect, we must vote only for leaders who do not spew insults laden with hatred and discrimination. I hope and pray that voters can do that.

Jeff DiFrank

Lititz