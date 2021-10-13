Expresses appreciation (letter) Oct 13, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for all you’re doing to get us our news during this horrible time of dealing with a significant criminal act.I just wanted to say, “Thank you.” Wanda ShimerManheim Township Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. What to Read Next {{hammer}} {{kicker}} {{title}} {{subhead}} {{byline}} Dec 31, 1969 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Media Newspaper Lnp Thanks Cyberattack Support local journalism. Click here to learn more about the role the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund plays in Lancaster County and to make a tax-deductible donation.