Anyone remember the opioid crisis, “Medicare for All” and global warming? With the COVID-19 pandemic appropriately dominating the news and commanding everyone’s attention, it is easy to forget the very significant health care problems also begging for solutions — the opioid crisis, suicides, gun violence and health care costs.

Remember health care before COVID-19? Health care was the No. 1 issue for the November election in most polls.

So, after watching excellent PBS and CNN town halls on the novel coronavirus, I read my recent New Yorker magazine. It’s no surprise that I agree with Dr. Atul Gawande's review of “Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism,” by Anne Case and Angus Deaton. Our complicated and costly health care system is the culprit, a prime cause of rising death rates and declining life expectancy. “In order to revive the American dream for people without a college degree, we must change the way we pay for health care,” Gawande wrote.

That doesn’t automatically mean “Medicare for All,” a national health system. Gawande cites Switzerland and Germany, where private insurance plays a significant role. Anyway, I’ll be optimistic after this coronavirus storm plays out over the next, who knows, four to six months? We will still have some big health care issues to deal with, and I want to help figure it all out. Oh, by the way, don’t forget global warming, etc.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township